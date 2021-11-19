New Volkswagen Polo GTI available to order from £26,430 OTR

Volkswagen has announced that their new Volkswagen Polo GTI is now available to order from £26,430 on the road in the UK.

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds and the car comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that produces 207 PS which is about 204 horsepower.

The GTI follows the launch of the revised sixth-generation Polo range earlier this year, and takes pride of place as its flagship. The new model features revised styling, even more equipment, plus improved safety – and even brings premium-car technology to the supermini segment.

At the heart of every GTI is its engine, and that is true of the new range-topping Polo. Its 2.0-litre (1,984 cc) four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol power plant produces a peak power figure of 207 PS, along with maximum torque of 320 Nm – the latter consistently between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm. Allied to a super-responsive 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG), the new Polo GTI is capable of sprinting from standstill to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds, before attaining a top speed of 149 mph (where permitted).

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Polo GTI over at the VW website at the link below, the car can be ordered from today.

Source VW

