Volkswagen Taigo launching in the UK for £21,960 OTR

VW is launching its latest SUV in the UK, the Volkswagen Taigo which is an SUV-coupe and the car will retail for £21,960 on the road.

The new will come with a Volkswagen Taigo 1.0-litre, 95 PS TSI engine and a five-speed manual gearbox a standard, there will also be other engine options and a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic.

The entry-level Taigo Life is generously equipped as standard, with a suite of driver assistance systems providing safety and assurance. These include Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors, and more. From the outside, the Taigo Life’s 16-inch ‘Everett’ Black alloy wheels, front fog lights, LED headlights and black-finished roof rails complement its sharp styling. Comfort and convenience features include logo projection lighting from the car’s door mirrors; a multifunction camera; lumbar support for the comfortable front seats; electrically-folding door mirrors with electric heating and adjustment; and a multifunction steering wheel.

Standard equipment for the Taigo R-Line builds upon that of the Life, offering a sportily-styled alternative with 17-inch ‘Valencia’ alloy wheels and R-Line exterior styling with bespoke bumpers. On the inside, more R-Line styling cues are present, with a black roof-lining, R-Line badging on the floor mats and an R-Line specific multifunction steering wheel; while luxuries such as ambient lighting; 2-zone Climatronic climate control; an upgraded, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro dashboard display; and an 8.0-inch Discover Navigation infotainment system, are all fitted. The driver can also select between profiles to change the characteristics of the car’s drive, to suit sportier or more relaxed driving styles. Rear privacy glass adds to the dynamic look of the Taigo, and is also standard on the Taigo Style.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Taigo over at VW at the link below, the car will be available to order from then11th of November.

Source VW

