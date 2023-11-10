New Volkswagen ID.7 EV starts at £55,570 on the road

Volkswagen has revealed the pricing for its new Volkswagen ID.7 electric vehicle in the UK, the car will start at £55,570 on the road and the car is now available to order in the UK Volkswagen is offering a range of launch offers with the car.

This includes a free Ohme charger or £750 in charging credit and they are offering customers a £3,000 deposit when they finance the vehicle, these various offers will be available to customers until the 2nd of January 2024.

Starting off with the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition, you get super-fast DC charging up to 175 kW and a hefty 384-mile range. Plus, they’ve got a bigger battery model coming in 2024 that’ll charge even faster, up to 200 kW, and should get you about 430 miles on a single charge – that’s like going from London to Edinburgh without needing to stop for a recharge.

“We are really excited to introduce the ID.7 to our customers,” said Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK. “We know lots of people – including many business drivers – have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. The ID.7 is a hugely attractive package, offering state-of-the-art technologies that impress through their exclusivity, premium comfort and a really high degree of everyday usability.”

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.7 EV over at Volkswagen at the link below, the car is now available to order from Volkswagen dealers throughout the UK.

Source VW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals