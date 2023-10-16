Geeky Gadgets

Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models updated

Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5

Volkswagen has announced that it is updating its ID.4 and ID.5 models, both models now come with a new generation Infotainment system and there is also a new drive system for all of the Pro and GTX models in the range.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, says: “Our customers can look forward to exceptional technical performance with the new ID.4 and the new ID.5. Software and infotainment are state-of-the-art. In addition, there are extensive assistance systems that leave nothing to be desired. The further improved ID.4 and ID.5 models are at the top of the segment with their new technologies and the acknowledged balance of driving, comfort and spaciousness.”

Volkswagen has significantly enhanced the cockpit landscape of the ID.4 and ID.5. The focus here was on intuitive operation. Against this background, both product lines have received brand new latest-generation software which is much faster and offers more functions. In addition, both models are equipped with a new standard infotainment system with a screen diagonal that has been increased to 32.8 centimetres (12.9 inches). The infotainment system impresses with a completely new menu structure while the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments as standard) and the optional augmented reality head-up display have been enhanced. Touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume control are now illuminated and the multifunction steering wheel with new operating logic is also new.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models over at Volakwagen at the link below, the car maker is now taking orders on them ahead of them going on sale.

