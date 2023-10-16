Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models updated

Volkswagen has announced that it is updating its ID.4 and ID.5 models, both models now come with a new generation Infotainment system and there is also a new drive system for all of the Pro and GTX models in the range.
Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, says: “Our customers can look forward to exceptional technical performance with the new ID.4 and the new ID.5. Software and infotainment are state-of-the-art. In addition, there are extensive assistance systems that leave nothing to be desired. The further improved ID.4 and ID.5 models are at the top of the segment with their new technologies and the acknowledged balance of driving, comfort and spaciousness.”
You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models over at Volakwagen at the link below, the car maker is now taking orders on them ahead of them going on sale.
Source VW
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.