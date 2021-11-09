New Vauxhall Astra goes on sale in the UK for 23,275 OTR

The new Vauxhall Astra is now available to buy in the UK for £23,275 on the road and the first deliveries will start in quarter one of 2022.

There are a number of different models in the range including a new Plug-in HYBRID-e version and Vauxhall will launch a fully electric model in 2023.

Like its predecessor launched in 2015, the newcomer brings innovations to the compact class that customers previously only knew from more expensive vehicles. For example, the Astra can turn night into day: the latest evolution of the adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel light comes straight from Vauxhall’s flagship Insignia and, with 168 LED elements, significantly more than direct class rivals, leads the way in the compact and midsize market sectors.

With the fully digital Pure Panel, analogue instruments are consigned to history. Instead, the new human-machine-interface (HMI) with fresh, modern graphics offers customers a pure, more intuitive experience. Passengers can operate the Astra intuitively via two 10-inch touchscreens, just like a smartphone. The Panel Pro features a glass-to-edge design that seamlessly integrates the two touchscreens. Vauxhall’s designers and engineers have taken great care to ensure that the driver receives all the necessary information and useful operating options, but is not burdened with superfluous data or functions. In addition, key settings such as climate control can still be operated via physical switches and buttons.

