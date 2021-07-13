New Vauxhall Astra launched with Plug in hybrid models and more

The new Vauxhall Astra has been made official and the car gets a completely new design, engine options and more. The design looks interesting from the photos and the interior of the car looks impressive.

The 2021 Astra will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options and also with some plug in hybrid models.

The power of the petrol and diesel models will range from 81kW (110PS) to 96kW (130PS) and up to 65kW (225PS) for the plug in hybrid models.

Vauxhall will offer the new Astra in two performance levels as a plug-in hybrid. In addition, there are versions with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines in combination with friction-optimised six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

The new Astra is also a design statement for the brand. Dynamic as never before, with sheer, taut surfaces, detoxed of superfluous elements and with the new brand face – the Vauxhall Vizor. With the next compact class generation, Vauxhall shows that the Astra is ready to define a new era.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Vauxhall Astra over at Vauxhall at the link below, the exact pricing has not been announced, although it is expected to be similar to the current models.

Source Vauxhall

