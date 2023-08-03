New Toyota Land Cruiser in action (Video)

Yesterday we go to see the new Toyota Land Cruiser and now we get to find out more details about the car in a new video from Car Wow. The car comes with a retro design that takes its inspiration from previous models of the Land Cruiser.

The video below gives us a good look at the car and we also get to see the First Edition model which comes with some unique design features including vintage headlights and more.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser comes with a 2.8 litre diesel engine, no details on performance as yet and it is built on the new body-on-frame GA-F platform, Toyota will also be releasing an electrified model in 2025.

The new Land Cruiser retains its classic, robust body-on-frame construction, and follows the larger Land Cruiser 300 (not available in western Europe) in adopting Toyota’s GA-F platform, which plays a key role in significantly improving off-road performance.

At the same time, the new model is easy to manoeuvre and more comfortable in conventional on-road driving, true to Toyota’s commitment to making this a vehicle that’s practical and tailored to customers’ day-to-day needs.

The new frame is 50% more rigid and the combined body and frame rigidity is greater by 30%. These substantial increases contribute to improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort. Basic suspension performance has also been enhanced, notably to help secure increased wheel articulation – a key factor in off-road driving capability.

Source & Image Credit: Car Wow



