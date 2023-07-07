New Toyota Land Cruiser for the USA teased

The Toyota Land Cruiser is headed to the USA, Toyota stopped selling the car back in 2021 and now it has revealed that the new 2024 Land Cruiser will be launching in the USA, this will happen next year.

Toyota released a teaser photo of the car which you can see above, and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the next generation Land Cruiser, it will be interesting to see what the new design is like.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.

You can find out more information on the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser over at the Toyota website at the link below, as soon as we get some more information on the car and detsils on when it will launch, we will let you know.

Source Toyota, Top Gear



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals