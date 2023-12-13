New Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U for 2024 Dakar Unveiled

Toyoyta has unveiled a new version of their Hilux for the 2024 Dakar and the M2RC season, the New Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U. The carmaker has revealed that it will have two full crews for the 2024 W2RC season and 5 crews for Dakar 2024.

The team will enter five crews at Dakar 2024, including two rookie drivers taking on the world’s toughest automotive race. This will be the largest team that TGR has ever fielded at the iconic Dakar Rally, mixing unparalleled experience in the form of Giniel de Villiers with the undeniable pace of Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero.

Finally, the team has also confirmed that both Lucas and Seth, together with their co-drivers, will be competing in the 2024 season of FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Dakar 2024 will be Round 1 of the 2024 W2RC, and as such it will be a critical rally for TGR’s two confirmed W2RC crews: Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon, as well as Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz.

These two crews will be keen to get their W2RC campaign off to a solid start, with four rounds following the season-opening Dakar Rally.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U over at Toyota at the link below, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos. It will be interesting to see how it performs for the Dakar 2024 and the 2024 W2RC season.

Source Toyota



