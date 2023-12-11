Toyota Land Cruiser 70 re-introduced to Japan

Toyota has announced that it is re-introducing the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 in Japan, the 70 Series was originally launched back in 1984 and the car is designed for reliable off-road performance.

Originally launched as the Toyota BJ on August 1, 1951, the Land Cruiser series is now 72 years old. Immediately after its launch, it became the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. From that time, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that can only be reached in the Land Cruiser. Developed and refined based on the actual usage situations of global customers, it provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been passed down and evolved. With cumulative sales of about 11.3 million units*1 in approximately 170 countries and regions around the world, it has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.

Since its launch in 1984, the 70 Series has continued to embody the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that comprise the universal values of the Land Cruiser. Put to diverse uses in the harshest of environments around the globe, the vehicle has continued to support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere.