New Toyota C-HR prologue unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new version of their C-HR, the Toyota C-HR prologue, the car comes with a new design and the vehicle is launching in 2024.

Toyota signalled its intention to launch a new vehicle genre at the Paris Motor Show in 2014 with the unveiling of the Toyota C-HR Concept. A little more than two years later, the concept became reality with a new car for the C-segment, a model that wasn’t willing to compromise and wasn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

In 2022, the challenge has been how to take the Toyota C-HR to an even higher level, building on its popular reputation for audacity, provocation and fun. Proof that Toyota is going to achieve this aim – and more – is demonstrated by the new Toyota C-HR prologue.

The new Toyota C-HR prologue has been created at ED2, Toyota’s European Design Development centre in the South France – the same creative hub that produced the current Toyota C-HR.

Lance Scott, Design Director Toyota European Design Development, explained: “Our mission was to dig deep, to go further than we’d ever gone before. We’re really looking forward to delivering the new Toyota C-HR.”

