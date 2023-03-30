New Smart #3 coupe SUV details revealed

We recently saw some design sketches for the new Smart #3 coupe SUV and now we have some more details on the car including actual photos of the vehicle and a video, although the car is camouflaged.

The new Smart #3 coupe SUV will be made official at Auto Shanghai 2023which takes place between the 18th and 27th of April, it looks like an interesting car.

The all-electric car brand smart has released additional details of its upcoming and intelligent premium SUV-coupé #3. It was developed to feature world-class aerodynamics, combining excellent performance with dynamic design. Crafted with a more powerful, sportier interpretation of the same premium design philosophy behind the smart #1, the new smart #3 offers a drag coefficient of just 0.27.

The newly designed smart #3 comes with advanced aerodynamics which comprises various features aimed at enhancing its performance. The front of the car features an AGS grille, as well as air curtains, front wheel air dam, and a specific rim design to further improve its efficiency. A diffuser on the rear and an optimized spoiler round off its streamlined shape. Additionally, the smart #3 has aerodynamic mirrors, concealed door handles, and an optimized underbody, which adds to its sleek design.

You can find out more information about the new Smart #3 coupe SUV over at the Smart website at the link below, it looks like an interesting car from what we have seen.

Source Smart





