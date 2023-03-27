New Smart #3 coupe SUV designed teased

Smart will be launching their new Smart #3 coupe SUV at Auto Shanghai 2023 on the 18th of April and now Smart has released some design sketches of the car.

The sketches give us an idea of what this new all-electric SUV coupe will look like, we are looking forward to seeing the final version of the car when it launches next month.

The intelligent, all-electric, premium car brand smart, has released preliminary design details and the official name of the second model launching since the brand’s renewal. The new smart #3 is an all-electric SUV coupé with an outstanding sporty and avant-garde design.

Like the smart #1, the interior and exterior design of the smart #3 is a creation of the Mercedes-Benz global design team. Representing a sporty and dynamic interpretation of a “sensual producty”, the truly original exterior of the smart #3 is defined by smooth lines and athletic curves. The result is an emotionally iconic car that is defined by vibrant energy.

“This muscular, yet elegantly sensual and perfectly balanced attraction of opposites makes the design an important milestone in the evolution of smart’s premiumness’ core value,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz AG. “The design of the #3 is emotionally confident, attracting and even thrilling the viewer.”

You can find out more details about the new Smart #3 coupe SUV over at the Smart website at the link below, it will be interesting to see the final design.

Source Smart





