New Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet appears on Google Play

Samsung are launching a number of new tablets this year, one of them is the new Galaxy Tab A7 and now the tablets specifications have been confirmed by the Google Play console.

The tablet will come with the model number SM-T505 and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and an Adreno 610 GPU.

It will also come with 3GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 32GB and 64GB and it will also comes with a 7040 mAh battery.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will come with a 10.4 inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi.

The device is expected be made official an Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August, Samsung will also be announcing another new tablet at the event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Source Sammobile

