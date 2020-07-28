New Samsung Galaxy devices teased in Samsung Unpacked video

Samsung Unpacked will take place on the 5th of August 2020, a number of new devices will be unveiled at the event.

This will include the new Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, we are also expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event.

Samsung has now unveiled a new teaser video for the Samsung Unpacked event which you can see below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A whole new Galaxy Unpacked is coming soon. Don’t miss the opportunity to get exclusive and untold stories from the heart of Samsung Galaxy innovation and a peek inside where it all begins!

This years Samsung Unpacked event will be an online only event due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the event will be live streamed on Samsung’s website.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals