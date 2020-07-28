Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 shown off on video again

Yesterday we got to see a video of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the smartwatch has not been made official yet and now we have another video.

The new video gives us a good look at the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, the model featured in the video is the 41mm model in Mystic Bronze.

There will be two size options for the new Galaxy Watch 3, the 41mm model which will have a 1.2 inch display and a 45mm model that will have a 1.4 inch display.

Both sizes will come with similar specifications, this will include 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built in storage, as yet we do not know what processor the device will have.

Samsung will make their new Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch official at a Samsung Unpacked press event on the 5th of August along with their Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

Source The Mobile Central, GSM Arena

