Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 show off on video

We previously heard some more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and now we have a video of the device.

The video gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Galaxy Watch, lets find out what this new device is like.

There will be two different versions of the Galaxy Watch 3, a 41mm model which will feature a 1.2 inch display and 45mm model will have a 1.4 inch display.

Both models will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built in storage and they will come with a range of health and fitness features including an ECG and Blood Pressure Monitor and more.

