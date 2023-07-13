New Renault Scenic EV teased ahead of launch

Renault has released some teaser photos for the new Renault Scenic EV, the car will be made official at the 2023 IAA in Munich which takes place between the 5th to 10th of September.

The car can be seen in camouflage and the product car takes its design inspiration from the Renault Scenic Vision that we saw back in 2022.

When it breaks cover, it will be Renault’s second C-segment pure electric vehicle developed under the ‘Renaulution’ strategy, as well as the brand’s first production car to embody its new sustainable development strategy on the environment, safety and inclusion.

The All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is a natural progression from the Scénic Vision Concept Car that was unveiled at last year’s ChangeNOW Summit in Paris. Bold and visionary, the striking concept explored the most advanced technologies for decarbonisation.

Pre-production versions are already providing a glimpse of the final silhouette of Renault’s latest electrified model, with the manufacturer’s engineers evaluating it on the road this summer.

You can find out more details about the new Renault Scenic EV over at the Renault website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final design of the car.

Source Renault



