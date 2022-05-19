New Renault Scenic Vision unveiled

Renault has unveiled a new concept car, the New Renault Scenic Vision, the company is planning to launch its new scenic in 2022.
The new Renault Scenic Vision is a new concept car that features a hydride electric and a hydrogen powertrain.
Scénic Vision concept-car is a true embodiment of Renault’s “Nouvelle Vague” and the result of a thorough design exercise and bold aesthetic choices. Its design prefigures different time horizons for the Renault range of vehicles. The exterior reveals the shapes and style of a new family model that will be marketed in 2024. Its interior design is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors.
Its hydride electric and hydrogen powertrain, reflects Renault’s desire to find solutions for all types of use and is part of a longer-term vision, beyond 2030. This design opens the way to new perspectives, that of a world where cars and people converge towards the same values.
“Scénic Vision represents a new chapter in the history of Renault Group and for the brand. This concept prefigures the exterior design of the new Scénic 100% electric model for 2024 and the new Renault design language. The interior design, is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors. Scénic Vision provides a suite of technologies and innovations at the service of a more sustainable mobility.” . said Gilles Vidal, VP Renault Brand, Design.
You can find out more details on the Renault Scenic Vision over at Renault at the link below.
Source Renault