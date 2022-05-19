New Renault Scenic Vision unveiled

Renault has unveiled a new concept car, the New Renault Scenic Vision, the company is planning to launch its new scenic in 2022.

The new Renault Scenic Vision is a new concept car that features a hydride electric and a hydrogen powertrain.

Scénic Vision concept-car is a true embodiment of Renault’s “Nouvelle Vague” and the result of a thorough design exercise and bold aesthetic choices. Its design prefigures different time horizons for the Renault range of vehicles. The exterior reveals the shapes and style of a new family model that will be marketed in 2024. Its interior design is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors.

Its hydride electric and hydrogen powertrain, reflects Renault’s desire to find solutions for all types of use and is part of a longer-term vision, beyond 2030. This design opens the way to new perspectives, that of a world where cars and people converge towards the same values.

“Scénic Vision represents a new chapter in the history of Renault Group and for the brand. This concept prefigures the exterior design of the new Scénic 100% electric model for 2024 and the new Renault design language. The interior design, is a forward-looking study of future Renault interiors. Scénic Vision provides a suite of technologies and innovations at the service of a more sustainable mobility.” . said Gilles Vidal, VP Renault Brand, Design.

You can find out more details on the Renault Scenic Vision over at Renault at the link below.

Source Renault

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals