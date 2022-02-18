New Renault hydrogen concept car teased

Renault has released a teaser photo and some details on a new hydrogen concept car, the photo above gives us an idea of what the new car will look like.

This new Renault hydrogen concept car will be unveiled in May, as yet Renault has not given a specific date in May for its unveiling.

Renault unveils the teaser for a new concept car embodying the commitments of its sustainable development strategy: environment, safety, inclusion

This unique concept translates the Group’s sustainable development commitments and interprets them for the Renault brand, in the service of sustainable, safe and inclusive mobility.

This unprecedented concept-car, with a hydrogen engine, embodies the decarbonization trajectory of the Group and the Renault brand as well as their progress in terms of circular economy, recycled and recyclable materials

Designed under the direction of Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, this concept car is part of the company’s recently announced objective of achieving a 100% electric energy mix by 2030.

You can find out more details about this new Renault concept car over at the company’s website at the link below. we are looking forward to finding out more details about this new hydrogen concept car, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Renault

