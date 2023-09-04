New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric unveiled

Renault has unveiled a new electric vehicle at IAA Mobility 2023, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, the car will come with a range of up to 379 miles and it will feature a 220 horsepower motor and an 87kWh battery.

The all-new Scenic E-Tech electric’s architecture is groundbreaking. It features a fully flat floor, large 19- or 20-inch wheels, a long wheelbase, and a Solarbay opacifying panoramic roof, creating an adaptable space perfect for modern families.

Its proportions are unique, too, at 4.47m long, 1.86m wide, and 1.57m high, ensuring remarkable roominess and uncompromising comfort for everyone. The extra height of the driver’s seat is reassuring and enhances safety, while passengers in the rear have as much knee- and headroom as the top C-segment family cars.

The Nouvel’R logo and new signature headlights represent the latest brand identity. The logo sits among an array of superimposed small diamonds, which appear and disappear depending on the light and angle. These patterns merge into the headlights at the top of the grille, creating a spectacular high-tech effect. A striking welcome sequence greets its occupants as they approach. On certain versions, the LED Adaptive Vision technology adapts the beam pattern to suit the driving conditions, while the indicators are animated, travelling outwards from the centre.

You can find out more information about the new Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric over at Renault at the link below, the car will go on sale in early 20-24, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Renault



