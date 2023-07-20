New Realme C53 smartphone unveiled

The Realme C53 smartphone was announced in May and now Realme has announced an updated version of the handset which is launching in India, this device comes with different specifications to the previous handset.

The Indian version of the Realme C53 smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a Unisoc T612 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Realme C53 comes with a range of cameras there are two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 108-megapixel main camera and a secondary camera, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels the secondary camera has.

The device comes with 5000 mAh and it features 18W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of two colors, black and gold and it will retail for INR 10,000 which is about $122 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals