New Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to appear at Gamescom

Porsche has announced that they will show off a new look Porsche Vision Gran Turismo at Gamescon, which takes place this week in Cologne on the 24th of August.

Porsche has said that the appearance of their Vision Turismo will change over the course of the show, you can see more details on what they have planned below.

The centrepiece will be the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo show car, the appearance of which will change over the course of the show as the artist Vexx will be painting it live in his signature street art style. The vehicle is the first concept car from Porsche to be developed specifically for use in a video game. Its world premiere took place in November 2021 and since March 2022, it has been possible to experience the vehicle exclusively in the new Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and 5. Belgium-based artist Vexx is one of the world’s best-known visual artists on social media and exemplifies modern youth design. He will document the reimagining of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo on his social media channels.

Visitors can also look forward to experiencing the gaming area at the Porsche and Puma stand, where they will be able to test their skills on virtual tracks in Porsche racing simulators. The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo designed by Vexx will also be drivable in the Gran Turismo 7 game at the fair. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the history and design process behind the show car. A corner of the lounge will invite visitors to linger. At the same time, Vexx will be exhibiting some of his current NFT works

