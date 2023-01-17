New Porsche Macan electric to built on PPE platform

Porsche has confirmed that the first car to be built on their new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform will be the Porsche Macan electric.

The PPE platform has been developed between Porsche and Audi and Porsche will use this going forward for their new electric vehicles.

The first Porsche based on the PPE will be the all-electric Macan. With its 800-volt architecture, the powerful electric motor of the latest generation, and state-of-the-art battery and charge management, this model offers the E-Performance that is characteristic of Porsche. The successor to the successful compact SUV will be the sportiest model in its segment. Along with reproducible best-in-class performance values, the development targets include long-range capability and high-performance fast charging.

For the top variants, the engineers are creating a dynamic, sporty driving experience with fully variable electronically controlled rear differential and what is known as a Performance rear axle. Added to this is a powerful electric motor positioned behind the rear axle. This enables a rear-dominant all-wheel application across a wide spectrum. In combination with the dynamic torque distribution in the all-wheel drive, it also supports high agility when accelerating out of corners.

We are looking forward to find out more details about the new Porsche Macan electric. You can find out more information about Porsche’s plans for their electric vehicles at the link below.

Source Porsche





