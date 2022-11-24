New Porsche Cayenne resto-mods unveiled in UAE

Porsche has unveiled some new Porsche Cayenne resto-mods which are based on the original Cayenne.

The newly restored Cayenne SUVs were created by Porsche Centre Dubai and the Northern Emirates (Al Naboodah Automobiles) and Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi (Ali & Sons). The cars are based on the first-generation Cayenne.

The carefully restored cars have already been put through their paces by members of the media at a press event in the mountainous desert region of Hatta, near Dubai, and now the SUVs will go on display at the second Icons of Porsche festival, which takes place over the weekend of 26-27 November in the Dubai Design District. There, the eight cars will be on display in the Camp Cayenne area alongside the latest generation of the SUV, which will be available to take guests on a thrilling off-road experience, alongside expert drivers.

“We were tasked with regenerating the first-generation Cayenne to highlight its offroad capabilities through accessorising and modifying where necessary, as well as utilising some of the accessories that have recently become available for it from Porsche Classic,” says Darren Abel, Brand Manager for Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons. “In conjunction with Porsche Centre Dubai, we purchased four E1s each, ranging from 2007 to 2010 examples, and I think both teams have enjoyed modifying them and giving the E1 a new lease of life.”

