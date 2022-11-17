New Porsche 911 Dakar shown off on video

Earlier today we go to see the new Porsche 911 Dakar and now Porsche has released a new video of the car in action.

The car can be seen in action in the video below, it comes with 480PS and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h.

The first striking detail of the Porsche 911 Dakar is its ground clearance, which is 50 millimetres higher than that of a 911 Carrera with sports suspension. And the standard lift system can raise the front and rear ends an additional 30 millimetres. Its ground clearance and ramp angle rival those of conventional SUVs. The lift system is not only used to slowly cross obstacles, but is an integral part of the retuned chassis. The ‘high level’ setting is available for ambitious off-road adventures at speeds of up to 170 km/h. Above that speed, the car automatically lowers back down to its normal level.

Complementing the car’s sporty off-road attributes are specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres (sized 245/45 ZR 19 at the front and 295/40 ZR 20 at the rear). The chunky tread pattern is nine millimetres deep and the reinforced sidewalls and the threads consist of two carcass plies. All this makes the tyres of the Porsche 911 Dakar ideal even for challenging terrain and they are highly cut-resistant. Pirelli P Zero summer and winter tyres are available as an option, also with two carcass plies. But the all-terrain tyres come as standard and offer sports car dynamics on the road as well.

The new Porsche 911 Dakar will be limited to just 2,500 cars and you can find out more information over at Porsche at the link below. The car will also be available with an optional Rallye Design Package from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Source Porsche





