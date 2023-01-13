New Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 to debut in Forumla E this weekend

The new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 will make its Formula E debut this weekend at the opening round at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

The car completed its testing back in December and now it will take place in its first Formula E race on Saturday the 14th of January.

At the start of the new season, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team returns to the venue of its greatest success. Last year, the squad achieved a brilliant one-two result on the demanding Grand Prix circuit, part of which runs through the legendary Foro Sol baseball stadium. Pascal Wehrlein (GER), who clinched pole position and Porsche’s maiden Formula E victory at that event, returns this season at the wheel of the #94 Porsche 99X Electric Gen3. His new teammate António Félix da Costa (POR), the 2019/2020 season Formula E champion, will contest his first race with the sports car manufacturer in the #13 car.



A total of four Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 will line up on the grid in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Two of the Weissach-developed electric racers are fielded by the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team factory squad, with the remaining two campaigned by Avalanche Andretti, who is determined to fight for victories and titles as Porsche’s first customer team. The permanent drivers of the US outfit founded by the motor racing icon Michael Andretti are Jake Dennis (GBR) and André Lotterer (GER).

