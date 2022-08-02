New Porsche 911 GT3 R unveiled

Last week Porsche unveiled their latest track version of the 911, the Porsche 911 GT3 R and the car will be available to race teams for the 2023 season.

The car is based on the 992 generation of the 911 and it features a water-cooled flat-six engine that produces 565 PS.

With the latest generation of the 911 GT3 R, Porsche unveils a new customer racing car. The new challenger for GT3 series around the world is based on the current 992 generation and will be ready to race at the beginning of the 2023 season. Development began in 2019. Priority was given to further improving the driveability for professionals and so-called gentleman drivers, as well as tapping larger performance reserves for different Balance of Performance (BoP) classifications. Another focus was on streamlining the handling of the race car for the teams and reducing the running costs.

“We hit the bull’s eye with the enormously successful predecessor. Accordingly, the bar for its successor is high,” emphasises Sebastian Golz, 911 GT3 R Project Manager at Porsche Motorsport. “Our task was less about making the new 911 GT3 R even faster – the classification within performance windows set by the BoP quickly cancels out this advantage. For us, it was primarily about our customers being able to drive the racing car fast for longer. This requires durability and that’s why we focused predominantly on improved driveability. This is reflected in the new 4.2-litre engine’s broader usable rev band, more stable and constant aerodynamics and lower loads on the rear tyres, which allow their potential to last longer.”

