New PlayStation Plus game lineup revealed by Sony

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the new PlayStation Plus service to launch worldwide, will be pleased to know that Sony has revealed details about the games that will be available to play in each tier. The new PS Plus will consist of Essential, Extra and Premium subscription levels and will be available to play starting in Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, and shortly afterwards by America on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23 2022.

PlayStation Plus game refresh

The PS Plus games catalog will continue to be refreshed by Sony over time and the PS Plus Essential service will feature a monthly refresh that will occur on the first Tuesday of the month for the PS Plus Essential plan (and both higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service, same as what PlayStation Plus members get today.

While the PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscription service will feature additional monthly refresh that will occur in the middle of each month with new games, with the number of games refreshed will varying from month-to-month.

“Take your pick from three PS Plus membership plans – PS Plus Premium, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Essential – and discover a range of new benefits, including access to game trials, classic PS titles, and an incredible library of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games.”

For a full list of all the games that are included in the new PS Plus subscription service jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog : Sony

