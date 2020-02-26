New Oppo Smartwatch with Google WearOS leaked

A photo of the new Oppo Smartwatch has been leaked and it has revealed some details about the device, it appears to be running Google WearOS.

Oppo have previously released a number of teaser photos of this smartwatch, although this new leaked photo gives us a good look at the design of the device and also confirms that it will run Google’s WearOS software.

As yet there are not many details about the devices specifications, as soon as we get some information on what processor, RAM and storage this new smartwatch will come with we will let you guys know.

Oppo are rumored to be making their new Smartwatch official on the 6th of March 2020 along with the new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones.

Source Weibo, IndiaShopps

