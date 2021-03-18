New OnePlus Watch teased ahead of next weeks launch

Yesterday we heard some of the specifications on the new OnePlus Watch, the device will launch next week along with the OnePlus 9.

Now OnePlus has started to tease the handset in some tweets which you can see below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

The moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here. #OnePlusWatch — OnePlus 3 (@oneplus) March 17, 2021

The device is rumored to come with a 4GB of storage and it will apparently feature a 46mm display and a warp charge feature.

The new OnePlus smartwatch and the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones will be made official at a press event on the 23rd of March.

Source GSM Arena

