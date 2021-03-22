New OnePlus 9 to use ColorOS in China

The new OnePlus 9 range of smartphones are coming tomorrow and now we have some details about the handset direct from OnePlus.

The company has revealed that the new OnePlus 9 smartphones in China will use ColorOS instead of the OnePlus OxygenOS.

Today I would like to update you on a new development for our Chinese users and that you may have heard discussion about in the last few days: after listening to their feedback and voices, our China market devices will now be using a customized version of ColorOS, tailored specifically for OnePlus smartphones, starting with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

All of the new smartphones outside of China will come with OnePlus’s own OxygenOS, you can see more details on this below.

For all of our users outside of mainland China, we will continue using OxygenOS for global devices in the future and remain committed to offering a fast and smooth experience with OxygenOS.

The company has said that they are looking to address different usage habits by using a different OS in China compared to the rest of the world. we are expecting to see three new handsets in the OnePlus range tomorrow, we will have full details on the handsets when they are official.

