OnePlus 9R smartphone confirmed, launching next week

It looks like OnePlus will be launching three new smartphones next week, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and now the company’s CEO has also confirmed the OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9R will be launching in India and it looks like it will be a 5G smartphone, although we do not know what difference in specifications it will have as yet.

Along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R in India. We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point. – Pete Lau

So it look like the handset will be a more affordable device out of the three handsets, OnePlus will be making all these new devices official at a press event on the 23rd of March.

Source GSM Arena

