New OnePlus 11 flagship is official

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, the handset launched in China, and it will launch worldwide on the 7th of February.

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and you can choose from 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The handset features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution and the handset comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new OnePlus flagship comes with a 5000 mAh battery and features 100W fast charging, and the device comes with a range of high-end cameras. There are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX581 camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera.

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone comes with Android 13 and Color OS 13, it will be available in China from the 9th of January. The handset will retail for CNY 3,999 which is about $580 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model. The 16GB and 512GB devices will cost CNY 4,899 which is about $710.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals