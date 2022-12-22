New OnePlus 11 spotted on TENAA

We are expecting the new OnePlus 11 smartphone to launch early next year and now the handset has been spotted on TENAA.

The device is listed on TENAA with the model number PHB110 and the listing has revealed some of the handsets specifications.

The OnePlus 11 smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it comes with a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, there will also be a range of different storage options including 256GB and 512GB.

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone comes with three rear cameras, these include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

The handset will come with a 4870 mAh battery, this will be a dual batter with two 2435 mAh batteries and it will come with 100W fast charging.

The handset will apparently be launched globally on the 7th of February, it is expected to launch in China before this, possibly sometime in January. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Myfixguide





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals