New OneNote upcoming features announced by Microsoft

Microsoft has today revealed more details about new features you can expect to be rolled out to its OneNote notetaking application in the near future. New enhancements to OneNote include the addition of a new mode switcher which is already starting to roll out as well as improved copy and paste functionality, zoom in and zoom out and more. Microsoft exchange a little more about the new switcher mode.

“We are introducing a new mode switcher for Teams and web platform like other Office web apps, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to enable an easy switch between editing and viewing mode. This helps prevent accidental changes, and you get clear visual clues for read-only sections where you do not have edit permissions.”

Other new features being rolled out in the near future to Microsoft’s OneNote notetaking application include the ability to for it to remember the last page you are on, auto inking when using a stylus, the ability to resize embedded web content as videos and also improved link sharing experiences when using OneNote with Microsoft Teams.

For more details on all the new features and enhancements being rolled out to the OneNote application and service by Microsoft jump over to the official Microsoft Tech Community website by following the link below.

New features coming to OneNote :

New mode switcher (Starting to roll out)

Improved copy/paste (Rolled out)

Zoom in and zoom out (Rolled out)

Set picture to background (Starting to roll out)

Remember the last page you were on (Starting to roll out)

Auto-inking with stylus (Starting to roll out in Chrome and Edge browsers, Teams)

Re-size embedded web content as videos (Rolled out)

Improved link sharing experience within Teams (Upcoming)

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals