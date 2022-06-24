Microsoft Edge browser receives new gaming features

Microsoft has this week announced that the companies Edge browser has received a number of updates and features specifically designed for gamers. With the aim of making Edge “the best browser for gamers” says Microsoft.

“Microsoft is all in on gaming and as we recently announced, we’re building a platform for the next 20 years that offers the games players want on any device they want to play. Our teams throughout the company are continuing to collaborate to deliver awesome gaming experiences across devices, whether you like to play on your Xbox console, Windows PC, phone or tablet. As part of this exciting effort, Microsoft Edge is evolving to meet gamers’ needs and help bring gaming to everyone, everywhere.”

Microsoft Edge browser

“With the new gaming homepage in Edge browser, you can get right to gaming as soon as you launch your browser. It is personalized to your interests and designed to keep you connected to the content you care about like news, game guides, live streams, game highlights, tournaments, and upcoming and newly released games.

And if you sign in with your Xbox account, you will get Xbox content such as games you might like and easy access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming library — including recently played games and related content. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can even launch and start playing games with Xbox Cloud Gaming right in the browser.”

“We knew this needed to be a key focus when we set out to build the best browser for gamers. That is why I am so proud of our team’s work to bring you Clarity Boost, an exclusive feature to Edge browser that enhances console games with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Clarity Boost is a spatial upscaling enhancement that makes streaming games look clearer and sharper while playing in Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11.

It uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream. Clarity Boost allows you to enjoy the most advanced games on the market and experience amazing graphics right from the Edge browser whether you are on your high-end PC gaming rig or your tablet. “

Source : Microsoft

