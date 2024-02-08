New OmniLink PC cable solutions from EK unveiled

In the world of custom PC building, managing the maze of cables inside a computer case is a common headache. EK, a well-known name in the liquid cooling sector, has stepped up with a new product that promises to make this task easier. The EK-Loop OmniLink cables are designed to streamline the way internal connections are made, enhancing both the look and function of your PC.

When you’re assembling a PC, the sight of tangled wires can be daunting. EK’s latest offering addresses this issue head-on. The OmniLink cables come with a feature that allows you to connect multiple fans or components in a series, which is known as daisy-chaining. This significantly cuts down on the clutter, making your build look neater and potentially improving airflow within the case.

But the benefits of these cables go beyond just reducing mess. They are made to work with a wide range of EK products and are also compatible with common connectors that you might already be using, such as D-RGB and 4-pin fan connectors. This means that incorporating the OmniLink cables into your system should be a breeze, regardless of the specific components you have chosen for your build.

OmniLink PC cables

EK hasn’t stopped at just cables; they’ve thought about the bigger picture. The OmniLink series includes a variety of accessories like splitters, extenders, and even replacement cables for power supply unit (PSU) connections. These additional pieces are crucial for customizing your cable management to fit the unique needs of your build. They ensure that important signals like power, PWM, TACHO, and D-RGB are transmitted efficiently, which is vital for the components in your PC to communicate effectively.

Aesthetics are also a key consideration for many PC builders, and EK has taken this into account. The OmniLink cables have a sleek, black ribbon design that should blend seamlessly with most PC components, maintaining a cohesive look throughout your system. The range includes a variety of connectors to match different types of connections, and some of these may require you to put them together manually. While this might sound like extra work, it actually allows for a more customized and secure setup.

One standout feature of the OmniLink cables is the option to connect them directly to your PSU. This can be particularly beneficial for high-performance systems, as it may provide a more stable and strong current to your components, bypassing the motherboard or controller headers.

For those who need even more flexibility, EK offers extensions and splitters that can extend the reach of your cables and allow you to connect more products. They also have output adapters that make it possible to include older fans and D-RGB LED devices, ensuring that you can use the OmniLink cables with both new and legacy components.

The entire range of EK-Loop OmniLink products, including the cables, splitters, extenders, and adapters, is available for purchase. You can find them on the EK Webshop or through their Partner Reseller Network. The pricing is transparent and includes VAT, which makes it easier for you to figure out the cost of upgrading your PC cable management.

For PC enthusiasts who are looking to tidy up their builds, EK’s OmniLink cables and accessories offer a comprehensive solution. They promise to minimize cable clutter, guarantee compatibility with a wide range of components, and enhance power delivery. These products are positioned as a top choice for those who are serious about customizing their PCs.

With the EK-Loop OmniLink, the company continues to support the needs of the custom PC community, providing tools that make building and maintaining a high-performance computer a more enjoyable and less frustrating experience. All EK-OmniLink PC cable solutions are available for purchase through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network.



