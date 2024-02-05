New Mini Aceman in final testing

Mini will be launching the new Mini Aceman in a couple of months and now the car maker has revealed that the latest Mini is in final testing ahead of the official launch, the car will be launching in a couple of months.

On its way to series production, the new model currently must prove itself under extremely high temperatures on sandy desert roads.With an length of 4,075 mm, a width of 1,754 mm and a height of 1,495 mm, the MINI Aceman occupies the position between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman. The third stand-alone model in the new all-electric MINI family is equipped with four doors and a large tailgate. Its interior can accommodate five passengers.

“The all-electric MINI Aceman opens new opportunities for customers who want a smaller crossover than our successful MINI Countryman. The consistent electrification of our product portfolio makes a clear statement about the future of the MINI brand,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI

You can find out more information about the new Mini Aceman over at the Mini website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car and seeing the final design when it launches.

Source Mini



