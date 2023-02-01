New Mercedes GLE 400e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid unveiled

Earlier we saw the new 2024 Mercedes GLE SUV and Coupe and now we have details on another new model, the Mercedes GLE 400e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid.

The new New Mercedes GLE 400e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid comes with 248 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the car features a 0 to 60 time of just 5.8 seconds.

A number of detailed changes to the exterior give the GLE a distinctly more modern appearance. The new front bumper provides more visual presence. Two horizontal louvres with chrome inserts run through the radiator grille of the GLE. The grille of the outer air intakes has been given a horizontal chrome accent.

The so-called “light flare” in the headlamps is characteristic of Mercedes-Benz. With the standard LED High-Performance headlamps, two light points complement the distinctive daytime running light design, while with the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlamps there are four light points. The designers also revised the interior of the taillights: on the GLE, the light signet is formed by two horizontal blocks. The ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes-Benz pattern is available as a new optional extra.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes GLE 400e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals