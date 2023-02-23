New Mercedes E Class to come with TikTok, Zoom and Angry Birds

Mercedes Benz has revealed the interior of their new Mercedes E Class and the car will come with a selfie camera, TikTok, Zoom, and even Angry Birds.

The car will come with 5G connectivity, Webex, the Vivaldi browser and you will also be able to download a range of apps direct to the car.

Occupants of the new E-Class can now experience music with three senses. With the new Active Ambient Lighting including Sound Visualization, music and sound can not only be heard (with Dolby Atmos® technology if desired) and felt (by means of sound resonating transducers in the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system), but also “seen.” Visualization takes place on the light strip of the optional Active Ambient Lighting. For the first time, this applies throughout in the E-Class. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods.

The entertainment program in the E-Class is more interactive than ever. The software experts at Mercedes-Benz developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps4. The following apps are available on the central display at launch of the E-Class5: TikTok, the game Angry Birds, the collaboration app Webex, the video conferencing app Zoom and the web browser Vivaldi. In addition, the optional ZYNC entertainment portal6 offers video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, sports, news, games and much more on the central and passenger displays, via one user interface.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes E Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





