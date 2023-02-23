Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupe now available in the UK

The new Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupe are now available in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £77,980 for the SUV for the AMG Line.

The GLE Coupe is available in AMG Line Premium Plus model only and pricing for the car starts at £92,675, this is considerably more than the previous version.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and SUV facelift is available now, with new look exterior design and upgraded interior tech

The new-look GLE includes as standard AIRMATIC Air suspension with Active Damping on all models, meaning luxury and comfort for customers of the facelifted SUV.

Also upgraded is the interior technology found in the GLE. The latest generation MBUX brings with it ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant and over-the-air updates for in-car software. Also as standard is the Burmester® surround sound system.

Powertrains across the GLE range are now electrified, either with mild hybrid 48-volt technology or as a plug-in hybrid.

Interior upholstery choices are model dependant. As standard every GLE includes Black Leather, with customers able to option Bahia Brown Leather, Macchiato Beige Leather on either the SUV or Coupé. The GLE SUV is also available with Catalana Beige Leather as an option.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





