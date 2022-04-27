New Mercedes Benz T-Class unveiled

Earlier we saw the new Mercedes AMG C43 Sedan and now we have another new vehicle from the carmaker, the Mercedes Benz T-Class.

The Mercedes Benz T-Class comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engine and prices will start at under €30,000 in Europe.

With the new T-Class we are extending our portfolio with a true premium small van that combines roominess and functionality with style and comfort like no other vehicle in this segment, says Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans. The T-Class is perfect for everyone who needs plenty of space – from active families to sports enthusiasts. With it, we are steadily pursuing our strategic course of growth in the premium segments.”

The private small van segment has grown significantly in the last few years. The T‑Class has been developed specifically for families and leisure enthusiasts who need plenty of space for their everyday lives as well as for weekend trips or sports activities, but who also set great store by comfort and style.

The new T‑Class is instantly recognisable as a member of the Mercedes‑Benz family. Its design is distinguished by balanced proportions and a sensual surface design with reduced lines. Muscular shoulders and striking wheel wells underline the vehicle’s power and emotive appeal. The standard chrome-plated radiator grille and body-coloured outside mirror housings, door handles and front bumper add premium-character touches. There are also door sill panels with Mercedes‑Benz lettering and optional 17‑inch light-alloy wheels. The elegant paint shade rubellite red metallic is also available for the T‑Class.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz T-Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals