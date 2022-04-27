Mercedes AMG C 43 Sedan unveiled

Mercedes has added a new AMG model to its C Class range, the Mercedes AMG C 43 Sedan and the car comes with a mild-hybrid engine that produces 402 horsepower.

The new Mercedes AMG C 43 comes with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 4.6 seconds and it features an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

At the heart of the new AMG C 43 is the AMG 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which combines innovative technologies and high performance with exemplary efficiency. At the same time, it remains true to a tradition typical of the brand: not only was it developed entirely at the company’s site in Affalterbach, but it is also manufactured there in accordance with the principle of “One Man, One Engine.” In this process, Mercedes-AMG combines the craftsmanship of its highly qualified employees with the latest production methods of Industry 4.0 and a high degree of digitalization.

The internally named M139l engine (l for longitudinal installation) is the world’s first series-production engine to be turbocharged with an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger. The innovative system is a direct derivative of the technology that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has been using so successfully in the premiere class of motorsport for many years. The new form of turbocharging guarantees a particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range. This leads to an even more performance-oriented driving experience, while also increasing efficiency.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG C 43 Sedan over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals