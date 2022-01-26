Mercedes C Class Sedan starts at $43,550

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for their new C Class sedan in the USA, the car will start at $43,550.

There will be two models at launch, the C 300 Sedan and C300 4Matic Sedan, and three trim levels, Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will be offered in three highly-equipped and strategically curated trims for the U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. In addition to the generous standard features, each trim level builds upon the previous, creating three compelling offerings with additional optional features, including five new paints and all new upholstery options. This will allow customers the opportunity to seamlessly customize the C-Class Sedan to a wide variety of preferences and individual requirements.

The progressive interior of the C-Class demonstrates a clear focus on technology with a freestanding 12.3″ digital instrument panel and new large, portrait orientation 11.9″ central touchscreen multimedia display. As an exclusive new C-Class feature, the 11.9″ central display is also slightly tilted towards the driver by six degrees for the first time, further underscoring the driver-centered design and performance of the C-Class Sedan. Additional developments includes the latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), bringing the C-Class technology on par with the flagship S-Class, providing a sophisticated, learning-capable infotainment system with advanced Voice Control, and individual profiles that can be activated by biometric authentication via the fingerprint sensor.

