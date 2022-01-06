New Mercedes C Class lands in the USA in first half of 2022

Mercedes Benz has revealed that their new Mercedes C Class will go on sale in the USA in the first half of 2022 and the car will be available with a range of engine options.

The new Mercedes C Class will come with a C 300 and C 300 4Matic at launch and it will be available in a range of trim options including Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.

In order to streamline the packaging structures, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will be offered in three highly-equipped, strategically curated trims for the U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim is available on both the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan, and showcases innovative technologies and luxurious features beyond the generous standard features, along with extensive options for customization.

Longer and wider than its predecessor, the new-generation C-Class also showcases an all-new, cab-backward exterior design. The sporty look is accentuated by the new A-shaped grille with an open star pattern and power domes on the hood that lend the vehicle an aggressive profile and striking new look. The new headlights, two-piece horizontal taillight design and sleek side profile with a higher shoulder line underscore the character of the C-Class as a modern sport sedan. With five new paints, all new upholstery options and a portfolio of new Mercedes-Benz and AMG wheel options, the C-Class can be customized to suit individual tastes across the board.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes C Class over a Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on price.

Source Mercedes

