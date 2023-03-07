New Mercedes AMG Experience programs launched

Mercedes Benz has revealed that it is launching some new Mercedes AMG Experience programs. The programs will include a new AMG Racetrack Experience and a new AMG Lifestyle Experience.

The new Mercedes AMG Experience programs will be available between April 2023 and October 2023 and customers will be able to hone their driving skills.

The RACETRACK EXPERIENCE covers all levels of expertise and difficulty from curious beginners and experienced drivers to seasoned experts. Venues include the Mercedes-Benz Testing and Technology Centre in Immendingen, which is normally closed to the public. Events will also take place on the racetracks in Estoril, Portugal, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium as well as the driving safety centre, Grand Prix track and north loop of the legendary Nürburgring in Germany.

The basic event is the half-day DISCOVER programme, where the focus is on safe driving techniques and getting to know the Mercedes-AMG models. In the subsequent PERFORMANCE and ADVANCED courses, the drivers take to the road to expand their skills and learn how the physics of driving feels in practice. They also gain in-depth knowledge on the handling of high-performance cars and the use of Mercedes-AMG driver assistance systems in challenging situations.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG Experience programs over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes





