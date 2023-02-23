New Mercedes Benz MB.OS software previewed

Mercedes Benz has previewed its new MB.OS operating system, the company has said that MB.OS is a new chip-to-cloud architecture that will be central to future vehicles.

The luxury car maker has teamed up with Google, including Google Maps and it has created a new infotainment system for music, video, gaming, and productivity.

MB.OS is designed to connect the major aspects of the company’s value chain, including development, production, omni-channel commerce and services – effectively making it an operating system for the entire Mercedes-Benz business. That’s why the effects of MB.OS range from decoupling development cycles to enhancing customer lifetime value long after the original car purchase.

The company created its operating system to be standardized across the entire vehicle portfolio, fully updateable for rapid product upgrades and deliberately open for selected partners. While Mercedes-Benz defines and controls the architecture with its own hardware and software base layer, the integration of leading technology players grants customers access to best-in-class services, content and functions.

These MB.OS partners include NVIDIA, which provides its software, data and AI expertise as well as its Orin system-on-chip to enhance benchmark SAE Level 2 and Level 3 automated driving systems. Vehicle variants will also be equipped with next-generation sensors, including Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors from Luminar. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced its most recent partnership – the new long-term strategic collaboration with Google to develop and implement a next-generation in-car navigation experience.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Benz MB.OS operating system over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Mercedes





