New Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and Cabriolet unveiled

As well as unveiling the new E Class coupe and cabriolet, Mercedes also announced a new AMG version, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and Cabriolet .

The new Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a 3.0 litre engine with twin turbos an there is also an additional electric compressor, all of this generates 435 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque.

The new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.4 second for the Coupe and 4.6 second fro the cabriolet, it has a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

You can find out more information about the new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe an Cabriolet at the link below, it will be available to order from next month, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Mercedes

