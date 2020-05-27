New Mercedes E Class Coupe and Cabriolet unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their new Mercedes E Class Coupe and Cabriolet and the cars will go on sale in the UK in late June, no pricing information has been revealed as yet.

The first delivers of the new E Class Coupe and Cabriolet will arrive in later summer and the cars have had a number of upgrades over the previous models.

The emotive appeal of the two dream cars has been further reinforced by the model upgrade. The E-Class Cabriolet with the classic fabric top offers spaciousness and comfort on long journeys for up to four people. And does so all year round: as an option, the Cabriolet can be fitted with the AIRCAP electric draught-stop system and AIRSCARF neck-level heating. Unrestricted usability all year round is similarly ensured by the acoustic soft top, a standard feature that helps to optimise the level of noise experienced in the interior. Its multi-layered structure with sophisticated insulation also ensures a comfortable environment, whatever the season, and reduces wind and driving noise. The occupants are therefore able to enjoy relaxed conversation in the vehicle, even at higher speeds. With its expressive coupé-esque proportions, clear and sensual design and comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupé combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes E Class Coupe and Cabriolet over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

